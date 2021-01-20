Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. 7,121,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,467,330. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $164.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

