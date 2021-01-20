Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE ABBV opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

