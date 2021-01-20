Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Update

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

SRC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. 20,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,453,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,428 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

