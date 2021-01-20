Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $92,051.80 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40.

On Monday, November 16th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.66. 1,240,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,778. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Splunk by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,195 shares of the software company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 7,610.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $4,366,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

