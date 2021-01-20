Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Update

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.19.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.94 and its 200 day moving average is $276.07. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $370.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

