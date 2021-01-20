Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,240 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $55,861.38.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,543. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

