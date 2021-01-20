SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. 1,502,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

