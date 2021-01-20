Stably USD (USDS) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $576,086.34 and $624.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,572,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,493 tokens. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.