Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,091,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30. The firm has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

