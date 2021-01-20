Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 2,363 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.31. 4,178,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

