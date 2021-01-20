Stacks Hits 24 Hour Volume of $799,551.00 (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001393 BTC on popular exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $358.11 million and $799,551.00 worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

Stacks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars.

