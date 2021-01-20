Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.87 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.00517837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.37 or 0.03812696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016153 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

