Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.66

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.66 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 52775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.
SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.
In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
