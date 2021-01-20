Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.66

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.66 and last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 52775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Standex International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,376 shares of company stock valued at $818,947 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Standex International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.