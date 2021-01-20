Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $34.42. Approximately 3,390,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,031,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition stock. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Star Peak Energy Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

