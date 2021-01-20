Starbase Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $306,146.38 and $4,179.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.