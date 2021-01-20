Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 65,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

