Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

SBUX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. 6,255,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

