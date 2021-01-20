State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,848 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,195,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

