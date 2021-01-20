State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

STT opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,968,000 after purchasing an additional 482,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

