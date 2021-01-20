State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.
STT opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 49.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after buying an additional 1,657,450 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,301,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in State Street by 64.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,968,000 after purchasing an additional 482,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,639,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.