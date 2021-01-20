State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $81.00 at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 19,603.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,793,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in State Street by 51.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.