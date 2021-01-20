STATERA Market Cap Hits $15.73 Million (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One STATERA token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. STATERA has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and $787,278.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STATERA has traded up 163.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00121208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00266330 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00064801 BTC.

About STATERA

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 83,318,389 tokens. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com

STATERA Token Trading

STATERA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

