Stealth Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,058.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $10,058.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001571 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024577 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,312,573 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.