Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.14 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $76.77 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,006.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.72 or 0.01398942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.00558551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00045644 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00163777 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002200 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 405,918,723 coins and its circulating supply is 388,944,629 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

