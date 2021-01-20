Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Up 7.3%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) shares shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.01. 186,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 214,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STXS. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $369.17 million, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,873,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 268,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

