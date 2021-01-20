Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.