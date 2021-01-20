Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock remained flat at $$20.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,053,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,409. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.