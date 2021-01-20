stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,847.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $1,302.55 or 0.03738731 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $35.59 million and approximately $6,847.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00072682 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00256480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

