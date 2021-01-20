Steve E. Krognes Sells 50,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $3,572,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 533,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

