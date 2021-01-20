Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. The Southern makes up about 0.9% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,524,000 after buying an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 133,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,285,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,887,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

