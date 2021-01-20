Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $697,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 668,395 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

