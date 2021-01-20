Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $22,591,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.76.

