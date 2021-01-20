Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.0% of Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. 8,651,042 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31.

