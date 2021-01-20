Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.01

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.01 and last traded at $87.85, with a volume of 24634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,257,014.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,716.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,226 shares of company stock worth $14,250,459. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

