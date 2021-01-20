Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.47 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 4,373,604 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,382,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,257,014.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,716.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,226 shares of company stock valued at $14,250,459. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

