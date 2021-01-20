STK (STK) Hits Market Capitalization of $460,453.96

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, STK has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. STK has a market cap of $460,453.96 and approximately $31,734.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

STK Token Profile

STK (CRYPTO:STK) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official website is stktoken.com

STK Token Trading

STK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

