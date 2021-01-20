Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 20th (ALE, CAJ, CAL, CARR, CCCGY, CCMP, CDAK, CDOR, CHT, CICOY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 20th:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded select-service, extended stay and limited service hotels. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc., is based in Norfolk, United States. “

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

