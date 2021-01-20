Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 54,198 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average volume of 18,688 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 255,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

