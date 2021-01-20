Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,713 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 792% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 call options.
Separately, JMP Securities cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 653,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $45.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.
