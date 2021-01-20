Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,713 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 792% compared to the typical daily volume of 304 call options.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 653,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Neos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $45.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

