Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,612 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,516 call options.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.65 million, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.