Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Noah Call Options (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,268 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the average volume of 290 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 436,518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Noah by 65.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Noah by 3.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NOAH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. 6,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.46. Noah has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

