Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Steel Connect Call Options (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,267 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,770% compared to the average volume of 33 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Steel Connect by 445,506.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 238,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 305.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,372,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STCN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 365,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.04. Steel Connect has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

