Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,959 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.10. 98,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.96 and a 200 day moving average of $474.61. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

