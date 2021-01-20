Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.17. The stock had a trading volume of 111,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.61. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

