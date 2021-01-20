Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 35,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 268,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.13. 382,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

