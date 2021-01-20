Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,197,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $350.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

