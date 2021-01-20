Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4,295.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.02. 137,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $288.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

