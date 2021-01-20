Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.25

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $212,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,097. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $1,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,497 shares of company stock worth $13,867,144 over the last three months. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after acquiring an additional 482,351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

