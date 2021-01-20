Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor Sells 10,000 Shares

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $302,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SRI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. 87,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $810.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 273,755 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

