Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 328.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

