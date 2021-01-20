Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $348.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.79 and its 200-day moving average is $318.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.